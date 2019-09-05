Starbucks announces opening date for Reserve Roastery on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calling all coffee lovers: Starbucks has finally announced when its new tourist attraction will open along Chicago's Magnificent Mile.The company plans to open the Reserve Roastery on November 15. It'll take over the former Crate & Barrel location at the corner of North Michigan Avenue and East Erie Street.The four-story, 43,000-square-foot roastery was first announced in 2017, and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said it would be the largest Starbucks in the world.It's expected to be similar to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room in Seattle, which opened in December 2014.Starbucks said visitors will get a full sensory experience as they learn about different ways the company roasts and brews its rare, small-batch Reserve coffees from around the world.The new space will offer a new menu of Reserve coffee drinks and mixology, as well as fresh baked-products developed by Italian baker Rocco Princi, who is known for artisan breads inspired by traditional family recipes.