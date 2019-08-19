Uber announces big expansion into Old Post Office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Old Post Office is getting a new tenant: Uber.
The rideshare company signed a 10-year lease for more than 460,000 ft. of office space in the building at 433 W. Van Buren St., as first reported by Crain's Chicago Business. Uber will officially take over the space on Jan. 5, 2020, with construction expected to start in the spring. This will be Uber's second-largest office behind its San Francisco headquarters.
"Uber is excited to deepen its roots in Chicago. The city continues to attract the top talent that Uber needs to continue to thrive, and we remain committed to working together to have a positive impact in the local community," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement. "This is just the first of several announcements to be made in the coming weeks that we look forward to sharing with the people of Chicago."
