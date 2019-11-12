starbucks

World's largest Starbucks to open on Michigan Avenue this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "largest Starbucks in the world" is finally opening this week.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago opens at 9:00 a.m. Friday on Michigan Avenue.

The four-story business took over the former location for Crate and Barrel and sits at a staggering 43,000 square feet.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is already in Chicago for the grand opening and posted on a video on Twitter to talk about his excitement.



The Chicago version is expected to be similar to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room in Seattle, which opened in December 2014.

Starbucks said visitors will get a full sensory experience as they learn about different ways the company roasts and brews its rare, small-batch Reserve coffees from around the world.

Officials said this location will officially be the largest Starbucks in the world.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago is located at 646 N. Michigan Avenue.
