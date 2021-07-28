California movie theater shooting during showing of 'Purge' sequel leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

CORONA, Calif. -- One person is dead and another hospitalized following a double shooting at a Corona, California movie theater.The shooting happened just before midnight at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings during a showing of "The Forever Purge.""Officers arrived on scene, they located two people down suffering from gunshot wounds inside the theater," said Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department.The victims are both teenagers, police said. An 18-year-old woman was killed, while a 19-year-old man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.But exactly what happened inside the theater is still a mystery because it's not believed that many people were inside when it all went down."I'm being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing," said Kouroubacalis.Was the shooting random? Was it a domestic dispute? Considering how loud the movie is at times, were there even any witnesses? Police say they don't know, although they did confirm that no weapon was found at the scene."We're asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all, whether they saw something or heard something, or anybody out in the parking lot in that time frame who may have seen something or heard something, please call us," Kouroubacalis said.Investigators were at the scene for over 12 hours, asking people to avoid the area. There's no word on a motive or any suspects. The movie theater remains closed.