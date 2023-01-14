11 officers treated for fentanyl exposure after drug bust in New Jersey; 5 arrests

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey -- Five men were arrested and 11 police officers had to be treated by medics for exposure to fentanyl following a drug bust on Thursday in Camden County, New Jersey.

The arrests came after a two-month-long investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

Search warrants were executed at the Creswood apartments in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville.

Authorities say 49-year-old Ali Coles, a resident of Sicklerville, was using an apartment in Collingswood to package fentanyl and cocaine for distribution.

Prosecutors said Coles was trying to destroy evidence when he was encountered by police.

The 11 officers exposed to fentanyl were taken to Cooper University Hospital. All have since been released.

Local hazmat teams were called to secure the scene.

According to prosecutors, the items recovered include more than 1,000 bags of fentanyl; 5 ounces of loose fentanyl; $40,000 in cash; and a semi-automatic handgun.

The four other suspects were identified as 33-year-old Adam Brackenridge of Camden, 45-year-old Teronne Perry of Sicklerville, 40-year-old Donnell Horne of Camden and 35-year-old Stephon Thomas of Camden.