Can America elect a woman president? After Kamala Harris' loss, strategists still have hope

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The chance to send Kamala Harris to the White House as the nation's first woman president vanished late Tuesday night when she was defeated by Donald Trump.

For political strategist Delmarie Cobb, the failure to elect the first female president boils down to one word: misogyny.

"It's this country. This country has a problem with women leaders," she said.

Cobb said she was disappointed in 2016 when Hillary Clinton lost the presidency to Trump, and had gotten her hopes up again with Harris.

"I felt energized again that maybe i might see it. Again, that not only a woman but a Black woman, so i was like, oh my God, this is really gonna happen in my lifetime? But now i know, it probably will not happen in my lifetime," she said.

But not everyone has given up hope.

"I know in my lifetime I will see a woman president," said State Rep. Margaret Croke.

Croke staid the stumbling block for Harris was the messaging, and that entering the race 100 days before the election was not enough time to connected with voters.

"She had a disadvantage by not having to run a primary and then not even getting the opportunity after winning a primary to continue that campaign," said Croke, who represents the 12th District.

While Harris downplayed gender as an issue on the campaign trail, her supporters said they had been looking forward to seeing her blaze a trail.

"I have a 16-year-old daughter at home. And this is the second time that I've had to wake her up and break her heart," said State Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado.

Delgado said the next step is to regroup.

"We are going to continue doing what we think is important. We are going to focus on things we can affect," she said.

Some politicians and strategists say this is not the last time a woman will run for president. But they say for now, their focus is getting more women elected in the midterms in two years.