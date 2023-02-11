Prime Minister Justin Trudeau orders 'take down' after unidentified object detected over Canada

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Saturday it is monitoring "a high altitude airborne object" over northern Canada, and military aircraft are currently operating in the area from Alaska and Canada, according to a news release from the agency.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he has ordered the "take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace."

Trudeau said NORAD shot down the object over Yukon.

"Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," he added.

It is not clear what the object is or whether it is related to the Chinese spy balloon from last week or another object shot down over Alaska on Friday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

