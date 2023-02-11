Chicago candy shop, Candycopia, offers experiences for couples this Valentine's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Candy is always a gift people give around Valentine's Day.
Now, a new candy shop is working to offer experiences for people for the holiday.
"We really wanted to combine the fun and nostalgia of an old-school candy store with experiences," said Candycopia co-owner Patrick Mason.
The shop is offering gift packages for the holiday, featuring local merchants. They're also offering several different tasting experiences.
The Bonbon Experience features Chocs 'N Boxes, a Norridge couple that creates its treats from cacao on a family-owned farm in the Philippines.
The Woman Candy Maker Collection includes Katherine Anne Confections in Logan Square.
There are also caramel and chocolate tasting experiences.