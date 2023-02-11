Chicago candy shop, Candycopia, offers experiences for couples this Valentine's Day

A new candy shop is working to offer experiences for people for the holiday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Candy is always a gift people give around Valentine's Day.

"We really wanted to combine the fun and nostalgia of an old-school candy store with experiences," said Candycopia co-owner Patrick Mason.

The shop is offering gift packages for the holiday, featuring local merchants. They're also offering several different tasting experiences.

The Bonbon Experience features Chocs 'N Boxes, a Norridge couple that creates its treats from cacao on a family-owned farm in the Philippines.

The Woman Candy Maker Collection includes Katherine Anne Confections in Logan Square.

There are also caramel and chocolate tasting experiences.