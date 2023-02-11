WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
candy

Chicago candy shop, Candycopia, offers experiences for couples this Valentine's Day

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, February 11, 2023 3:03AM
Candycopia offering experiences for couples this Valentine's Day
EMBED <>More Videos

A new candy shop is working to offer experiences for people for the holiday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Candy is always a gift people give around Valentine's Day.

Now, a new candy shop is working to offer experiences for people for the holiday.

"We really wanted to combine the fun and nostalgia of an old-school candy store with experiences," said Candycopia co-owner Patrick Mason.

The shop is offering gift packages for the holiday, featuring local merchants. They're also offering several different tasting experiences.

The Bonbon Experience features Chocs 'N Boxes, a Norridge couple that creates its treats from cacao on a family-owned farm in the Philippines.

The Woman Candy Maker Collection includes Katherine Anne Confections in Logan Square.

There are also caramel and chocolate tasting experiences.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW