Firefighter among at least 6 injured in serious Eisenhower Expressway crash: Illinois State Police

All outbound lanes are closed at South California Avenue on Chicago's West Side, ISP said.

A firefighter is among at least six injured on the Eisenhower Expressway, causing road closures and Chicago traffic, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A firefighter is among at least six people injured in a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The firefighter was taken to Rush University Medical Center in an unknown condition, authorities said. Five other people were transported to local hospitals in serious to critical conditions. Two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and two others were taken to Stroger Hospital. The fifth person was taken to an unknown hospital.

Six other people on the scene refused transportation to a hospital.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

