Man dies after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree on Northwest Side: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 7, 2024 8:36PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a tree on Chicago's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 6600-block of North Caldwell Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

A 21-year-old man was driving northbound on Caldwell Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, striking a tree, police said.

Police said the man was transported to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

