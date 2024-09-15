WATCH LIVE

7 injured in Lincoln Park crash: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 15, 2024 10:59AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people were injured in a crash on Chicago's North Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Lincoln Park neighborhood's 2000-block of North Halsted Street just after 3 a.m.

A black sedan, heading northbound on Halsted, collided with another black sedan in the intersection, police said.

All five people inside one of the vehicles suffered various injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Both people inside the other sedan suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

Citations are pending and the crash is under investigation, police said.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

