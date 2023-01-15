1 killed in Bishop Ford Freeway crash; southbound lanes closed near Pullman: Illinois State Police

A Bishop Ford Freeway crash near 111th Street on Chicago's South Side caused closures, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened on the Interstate 94 southbound near 111th Street at about 5:04 a.m., police said. Troopers responded to a call of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. One person was pronounced dead.

Another crash happened when a trooper was working to control traffic, police said. Another vehicle struck their squad car, but the trooper was not injured.

I-94 southbound near 111th Street is closed for the investigation.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.