Chicago crime: 3 injured, 1 critically in hit-and-run crash in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side on Monday night, police said.

The crash happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood near East 75th Street and South State Street at about 7 p.m., police said.

A black Mercedes was traveling northbound on State Street when the driver ran a red light and struck a 2014 red total Camry, which was traveling eastbound on 75th Street, police said. The Mercedes then spun out and struck a tree and two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

The people inside the Mercedes then got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The Toyota's driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. The two pedestrians were transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody. Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

