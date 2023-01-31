Pickup truck driver killed in I-294 crash, Illinois State Police say

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 294 on Monday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near milepost 33 at about 2:20 p.m., police said. A pickup truck struck the crash attenuator while trying to get into the counter-flow lanes. The pickup then rolled over on its side.

The pickup's driver was killed in the crash, police said. A second vehicle involved in the crash only suffered minor damage.

The interstate was shut down and reopened at approximately 6:55 p.m., police said. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

