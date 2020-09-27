Car crashes into Michigan Ave. jewelry store, no injuries

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car drove right through a jewelry store on Michigan Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The car smashed through the front of the building. It shattered glass and damaged some displays in the front of the store.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, no one was hurt.

Officials are expected to give more information about the crash later this evening.

Police have blocked off the area around Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive for the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.
