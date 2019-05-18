SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- An accident at the Illinois Governor's mansion left a mess Saturday.
A driver accidentally stepped on the gas as they left the mansion grounds and crashed into a wall surrounding the building.
No one was hurt in the accident. It is unclear if Governor Pritzker was in the mansion at the time of the accident.
ABC7 reached out to the Governor's office for comment and has not heard back.
Car crashes into wall outside Illinois Governor's mansion
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News