Crime & Safety

Thief steals car with 3-year-old girl inside

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thieves took off with a car in the Bridgeport neighborhood Thursday evening with a 3-year-old girl inside.

The car was parked in the parking lot of a commercial business in the 900 block of West Pershing Road about 6:40 p.m. Thursday when someone jumped into the driver's seat and took off, police said. The car was found minutes later in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood with the girl still inside.

No injuries were reported.

One suspect was being questioned late Thursday.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident as an aggravated kidnapping.
