South Shore car thefts: At least 6 Kia and Hyundai model cars stolen within days, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community alert after a rash of car thefts in the South Shore neighborhood.

At least six incidents have been reported in the last week.

Incident times and locations:

7300 block of south Exchange Ave. on October 17, 2022 between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

7300 block of south Coles Ave. between October 17, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. and October 18, 2022 at 6:00 P.M.

7200 block of south Exchange Ave. between October 19, 2022 at 9:30 P.M. and October 20, 2022 at 4:20 A.M.

7300 block of south South Shore Dr. on October 20, 2022 between 3:00 P.M. and 7:15 P.M.

2700 block of east 75th St. on October 21, 2022 at 2:45 P.M.

7400 block of south Colfax Ave. on October 21, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.

Police say the victims parked their vehicles on the street or in a parking lot, and when they returned their car was gone.

The stolen vehicles are various Kia and Hyundai models.

What you can do:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

Install and activate anti-theft devices.

Park in well-lit, heavily traveled areas.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at (312) 747-8380.