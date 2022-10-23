WATCH LIVE

South Shore car thefts: At least 6 Kia and Hyundai model cars stolen within days, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Sunday, October 23, 2022 10:34PM
Chicago police have issued a community alert after a rash of car thefts in the South Shore neighborhood.

At least six incidents have been reported in the last week.

Incident times and locations:

  • 7300 block of south Exchange Ave. on October 17, 2022 between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.
  • 7300 block of south Coles Ave. between October 17, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. and October 18, 2022 at 6:00 P.M.
  • 7200 block of south Exchange Ave. between October 19, 2022 at 9:30 P.M. and October 20, 2022 at 4:20 A.M.
  • 7300 block of south South Shore Dr. on October 20, 2022 between 3:00 P.M. and 7:15 P.M.
  • 2700 block of east 75th St. on October 21, 2022 at 2:45 P.M.
  • 7400 block of south Colfax Ave. on October 21, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.

    • Police say the victims parked their vehicles on the street or in a parking lot, and when they returned their car was gone.

    The stolen vehicles are various Kia and Hyundai models.

    What you can do:

  • Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.
  • Install and activate anti-theft devices.
  • Park in well-lit, heavily traveled areas.
  • Report suspicious activity immediately.
  • Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.
  • Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

    • Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at (312) 747-8380.

