South Shore car thefts: At least 6 Kia and Hyundai model cars stolen within days, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a community alert after a rash of car thefts in the South Shore neighborhood.
At least six incidents have been reported in the last week.
Incident times and locations:
Police say the victims parked their vehicles on the street or in a parking lot, and when they returned their car was gone.
The stolen vehicles are various Kia and Hyundai models.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at (312) 747-8380.