Careers

CTA holding virtual job fair for trade workers, bus drivers

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

CTA holding virtual job fair for trade workers, bus drivers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is looking for new bus operators and trade workers.

There is high demand for those jobs now. A virtual job fair for part-time bus operator positions.

The job fair takes part at noon with registration at www.transitchicago.com.

"There may be a lot of job opportunities available at this time, but very few are offering the level of benefits and career growth opportunities that are available at the CTA," said Alex Moreno, Vice President, Human Resources. "In addition to offering competitive pay and great benefits, the CTA also offers you an opportunity to lay the groundwork for a future career in a diverse transportation organization that will always be a key part of Chicago."

Applicants must be 21 and older, have a valid State of Illinois driver's license with an acceptable driving record, and pass a drug and alcohol test.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagoloopctajobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northbrook police searching backyard for clues in 1982 cold case
Kennedy blocked after FedEx truck rolls over, scattering packages
IRS tax refunds delayed again, which some say is unacceptable
Chicago-area couple to get dream Navy Pier wedding, thanks to 'GMA'
Englewood shooting leaves 4 teens in serious, critical condition: CPD
City Council to vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive after Du Sable
Royal Caribbean cleared to run test cruises
Show More
Body of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter found in Hammond river
Bribe trial of Chicago banker Stephen Calk will be battle of emails
Retirees pitch in to help CPD officers working long hours
Chicago Weather: Clearing early Wednesday
Lori Vallow and husband indicted on murder charges in deaths of 2 kids
More TOP STORIES News