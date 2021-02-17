career advice

Job hunting during COVID? Tips on switching to a new industry

Job loss can be common during COVID-19 pandemic
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a job, or you're not happy with the one you have, it might be time to think about changing industries.

Andy Challenger, from the job placement firm "Challenger, Gray & Christmas," joined ABC 7 Chicago's ongoing series "Ready To Work" Wednesday to talk about it.

He shared five tips for switching to a different industry.

The first is to "cast a wide net."

Then explain your specific accomplishments for your past employers.

Candidates should also apply their experiences to the new position and not eliminate out-of-town job opportunities.

Finally, try consulting work.

People looking for employment can find more resources as part of ABC7's Ready To Work series.
