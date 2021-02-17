Job hunting during COVID? Tips on switching to a new industry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for a job, or you're not happy with the one you have, it might be time to think about changing industries.
Andy Challenger, from the job placement firm "Challenger, Gray & Christmas," joined ABC 7 Chicago's ongoing series "Ready To Work" Wednesday to talk about it.
He shared five tips for switching to a different industry.
The first is to "cast a wide net."
Then explain your specific accomplishments for your past employers.
Candidates should also apply their experiences to the new position and not eliminate out-of-town job opportunities.
Finally, try consulting work.
