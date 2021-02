EMBED >More News Videos Andy Challenger with Challenger, Gray and Christmas joined ABC7 to discuss the January jobs report and which industries are hiring right now.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the age of Zoom calls and Skype, telephone interviews sound a little archaic and might actually create a little anxiety. But you may still encounter them in your job search.As part of ABC 7's series "Ready to Work," jobs expert Andy Challenger with Challenger, Gray and Christmas joined ABC7 for some tips on how people can prepare for a phone interview and how to put your best foot forward when you are on a call.And people looking for employment can find more resources as part of our Ready To Work series.