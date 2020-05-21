Ready to Work

CareerBuilder, tech services placement company Solving IT have strategies to nail any at-home interview

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're ready to work and have a background in IT, we've got about 30 opportunities you can interview for right now.

But even if you don't have that tech background, CareerBuilder and tech services placement company Solving IT have strategies to nail any at-home interview.

"It's really cool to be able to connect people with work right now," said Solving IT Vice President Ben Sanders.

It's Sander's job to get you hired for an information technology job in Chicago.

His company works to place people with tech backgrounds in industries that need them like financing and accounting, retail pharmaceuticals, healthcare Insurance and supply chain logistics.

The work that's being done is essential, helping to get vital information and products to where they need to go during this crisis.

"We've placed a few people over the past two months, and in talking to those people, we can hear and see the joy on their faces and in their voices when they're able to start a new position," he said.

Tom Lorentz was placed as an IT project manager in March.

"First off, I'm very fortunate right now," Lorentz said. "Don't create any self doubt. You've been doing what you've been doing for X number of years, you know, there is light at the end of the tunnel."

If you don't have tech chops, Chicago-based employment website CareerBuilder has some suggestions to ace your at-home interview.

"It's going to be common to hear a child asking for a snack or a dog barking. So if the candidate can laugh it off and show patience with the situation that's really going to go a long way," Brandi Frattini said.

She also recommends being dressed head to toe to avoid any wardrobe mishaps.

And of course, test out technology you're not used to, like a webcam or video interview service like Zoom before your interview to make sure everything works.

To apply for the open IT jobs mentioned above and hundreds of others, you can start by putting your resume up on CareerBuilder.com. They also have a COVID-19 jobs resources page.

Don't forget to join our Ready to Work Facebook Group for more resources.
