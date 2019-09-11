UPS hiring 5,000 seasonal employees in Chicago ahead of holiday shopping season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season is just around the corner and UPS is already gearing up to make sure they are staffed for all your shipping needs.
Wednesday, UPS announced they are hiring more than 5,000 people in the Chicago area. These jobs are among the 100,000 seasonal jobs the company will fill across the country for the busy holiday season.
Available position range from seasonal to permanent jobs, including package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.
The company said their seasonal and part-time jobs often serve as a stepping stone to a career at UPS. Thirty-five percent of people hired at UPS in the past four years for seasonal package hander jobs have stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays, according to the company.
Depending on the position, the pay ranges from $14 to $30 an hour for these seasonal positions. Eligible seasonal employees who are students can also earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay.
For more information or to see what positions are available, visit UPS.com.
