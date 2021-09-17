Caring Hearts Closet provides clothing, goods to those in need

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania -- An important need is being met by a big heart in the Lehigh Valley.Denise Martinez founded the nonprofit Caring Hearts Closet with a mission to help provide for the homeless and less fortunate.She opened the Caring Hearts Closet so people could shop for clothes and small home goods for free.Nothing has a price tag and there is no register in the shop."I just can't imagine doing anything else other than what I'm doing now to help people," said Martinez.Caring Hearts Closet is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays on the 1300 block of West Linden Street in Allentown.