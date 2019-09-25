Carjacker steals couple's U-Haul before killing their dog

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are looking for the person responsible for carjacking a man in northwest Houston and then shooting his dog to death.

Investigators said they responded to the Studio 6 Extended Stay Sunday just after midnight at 14255 Northwest Freeway.

They found Matthew Schultz there, who said he was attacked while sitting in his rental U-Haul truck.

"I was just sitting there with my dog Mooshoo, my baby," Schultz told Eyewitness News. "Out of nowhere, this guy comes and opens the door and punches me in the face, punches me in the ribs, rips me out of the U-Haul, gets in the U-Haul, backs it up and starts peeling away."

Schultz said he caught up to the truck and held on to the back. He was dragged several feet before he had to let go.

By Monday night, officers recovered the van parked at a Shell gas station four miles from the Studio 6. Schultz's dog was found dead of a gunshot wound inside the vehicle.

On top of that, Schultz and his boyfriend had $4,000 stolen from them. They had planned to get a money order for their new apartment with that cash.

Schultz said it was hard to get a good look at the man, but recalls he had dark skin and wore a red hat.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasanimal crueltydogu.s. & worldcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
Harvey girl shot in head day before 12th birthday dies
VIDEO: Villa Park girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
2 women attacked by man with hammer on Crystal Lake bike trail, witness says
13-year-old girl kidnapped, sexually abused in Humboldt Park
Couple killed in front of Texas home as they returned from hospital
Husband uses 8 billboards to declare love to wife
Show More
Vape pen charger explosion causes thousands in damage to woman's home
Conservative group challenges Wisconsin school district's gender identity policy
Bronx subway heroes honored for saving girl
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
U of C Medical Center nurses return to work after strike
More TOP STORIES News