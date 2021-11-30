carjacking

Police arrest 11-year-old boy in Chicago carjacking, investigate his role in several others

'He is considered a prolific carjacker in our city,' CPD Supt. David Brown said
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police arrest 11-year-old boy in recent carjacking

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown announced Monday that an 11-year-old boy is now in custody for a Chicago carjacking earlier this month, calling it "a sad state of affairs."

"Unfortunately, this 11-year-old has been arrested before and he is considered a prolific carjacker in our city," Brown said.

The 11-year-old is now charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

SEE ALSO | Chicago carjacking: Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers in Pullman, family says
EMBED More News Videos

William McGee was just shy of graduating from Excel Academy when he was shot and killed during a Chicago carjacking in Pullman, his family said.



The crime took place on Sunday, Nov. 14 in the parking lot of a Jewel Osco in the 4700 block of North Cumberland at about 7:45 a.m.

Police sources told the I-Team that the victim was a Chicago police sergeant's wife who was robbed at gunpoint. The stolen vehicle, a 2021 BMW SUV, was located several hours later on the city's South Side.

"The 11-year-old seems to be driving these carjackings," Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. "So he's not just there, I guess, along for the ride with other individuals."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also reacted Monday to the news of such a young child arrested in connection with such a serious offense.

"I'm going to be meeting with the juvenile judges here relatively soon to address that issue," Lightfoot said. "We have a crisis and it's a crisis that they have to own some responsibility for. We cannot keep putting these kids back out on the streets with no support, no resources, no monitoring."

The police department said this incident was not an isolated one. The 11-year-old is being investigated for his role in several other recent carjackings around the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoschorscharrestchicago crimechicago police departmentcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Doordash driver carjacked while delivering food in Ford Heights
2 in custody after shots fired during Wrigleyville carjacking attempt
US Attorney John Lausch on Chicago's crime challenges
West Town Carjacking Coalition vows to take neighborhood back
TOP STORIES
Drug kingpins' wives behind bars, could hold keys to Chicago's cartel
Evanston shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 4 others wounded
Football coach Brian Kelly expected to leave ND for LSU: ESPN sources
Patrons snowed in for 3 days at UK pub
Gunfire enters Chicago hospital from people shooting from cars nearby
Kyle Rittenhouse ponders what's next after Trump meeting, interviews
First lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations
Show More
Bill Cosby prosecutors take case to US Supreme Court
Cyber Monday deals and how to spot scams
Caucuses still arguing over ward maps 2 days before city council vote
Opening statements start in Jussie Smollett trial
CDC recommends vaccinated adults get booster amid omicron spread
More TOP STORIES News