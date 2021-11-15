CPD sergeant's wife carjacked by armed man, young girl in Jewel parking lot, police sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11229835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> William McGee was just shy of graduating from Excel Academy when he was shot and killed during a Chicago carjacking in Pullman, his family said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking that happened Sunday morning in a Far Northwest Side grocery store parking lot.It happened around 7:50 a.m. outside a Jewel-Osco store in the 4700-block of N. Cumberland.The ABC7 I-Team has learned the suspects include an armed man and a 10-year-old girl.Police sources said the victim of the armed heist was a Chicago police sergeant's wife, but she was not hurt.Police said they found the woman's SUV miles away near 71st and Wabash on Chicago's South Side.It is not known if anyone is in custody.