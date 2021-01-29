Chicago carjacking: Armed group steals 2 cars on same block in Edgewater, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of armed carjackers stole one car and then another on the same block on Chicago's North Side Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the 1200-block of West Thorndale Avenue at about 11:38 p.m.

Police said four male suspects were driving a newer model black Honda Civic when they approached a 56-year-old man and his 17-year-old son in a blue 2006 Volvo S40.

The armed suspects demanded the get out of the Volvo and the victims complied, police said.

As the suspects were fleeing in the Volvo, they noticed a white 2011 BMW-X5 at a stop sign, police said.

The suspects then got out of the Volvo and pointed guns at the 55-year-old woman driving the BMW, police said. The woman got out and the suspects fled in the BMW and the Honda.

The Volvo was left at the scene and the BMW was recovered in an alley in the 1800-block of South Avers Avenue, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
