Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town

A man who was carjacked in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood Thursday night was injured after being run over by his own car, police said.The 35-year-old victim was parked near Wells and Eugenie streets at about 10 p.m. when he stepped out to help his wife and child into the car. Police said before he was able to load his child, someone got inside his Subaru and tried to drive away with it.The victim struggled with the carjacker and tried to pull him out of the car, but the victim slipped and was run over by his own car, police said.The Subaru was eventually found unoccupied, but the carjacker has not been caught, police said.The man was transported to a hospital, where his condition stabilized. The man's wife and child were not injured. No other injuries were reported.