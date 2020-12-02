6 stabbed at Carol Stream apartment complex, fire official says

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Six people were stabbed Tuesday night at an apartment complex in west suburban Carol Stream, according to a fire official.Carol Stream Fire Department Battalion Chief Chad Grandgeorge confirmed that multiple people were stabbed at the complex in the 100-block of Quail Run Court.It happened just before 11 p.m.A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he saw several men stumble into the complex's parking lot, bleeding, and then the police arrived.The six were transported to area hospitals, but no information was provided on their ages, genders or conditions.Carol Stream police did not immediately provide information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.