Self-trained crime solver CeCe Moore solves decades-old cold cases in ABC's 'The Genetic Detective'

ABC News presents a new primetime series, "The Genetic Detective," that follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs.In the series Moore and her team are revolutionizing crime solving by working with police departments and accessible crime scene DNA to help trace the path of a criminal suspect's family tree, uncover their identity and bring them to justice."The Genetic Detective" premieres Tuesday, May 26 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.For the past decade Moore, a self-trained genetic genealogist, has pioneered genetic genealogy techniques utilizing a growing body of genetic data in conjunction with traditional genealogical records to help adoptees find their birth parents and to solve family mysteries. Since 2018 Moore has used her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving, helping to identify more than 100 violent criminal suspects.