Self-trained crime solver CeCe Moore solves decades-old cold cases in ABC's 'The Genetic Detective'

ABC News presents a new primetime series, "The Genetic Detective," that follows investigative genetic genealogist CeCe Moore and her work with DNA technology company Parabon NanoLabs.

In the series Moore and her team are revolutionizing crime solving by working with police departments and accessible crime scene DNA to help trace the path of a criminal suspect's family tree, uncover their identity and bring them to justice.

"The Genetic Detective" premieres Tuesday, May 26 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET) on ABC.

For the past decade Moore, a self-trained genetic genealogist, has pioneered genetic genealogy techniques utilizing a growing body of genetic data in conjunction with traditional genealogical records to help adoptees find their birth parents and to solve family mysteries. Since 2018 Moore has used her unique research skills to transform the face of crime solving, helping to identify more than 100 violent criminal suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimetelevisionabc newsdnainvestigatorsfamily tree dnacold case
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD addresses video showing scuffle with crowd
49 shot, 10 fatally in deadliest Chicago Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
Woman arrested after posting racist flyers targeting minorities in Calif.
Show More
Ozarks bar owner blames youth after crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a few storms Tuesday
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces $56M RFP for contact tracing
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News