COVID-19 Illinois: Center for COVID Control locations to remain closed for near future

CCC provides free COVID testing; to find government-approved Chicago, suburban testing centers go to IDPH site
By
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) -- Following complaints from residents, the Center for COVID Control's pop-up testing sites will remained closed statewide.

This comes after an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Office uncovered several cases of misconduct.

Center for COVID Control offers free COVID-19 testing, and runs 275 locations across the country.

As of Friday morning, the Rolling Meadows-based company is postponing the reopening of any locations in the state of Illinois.

After an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's Office, AG Kwame Raoul announced the company engaged in fraudulent behavior.

The office had received complaints ranging from testing results being delayed or lost, tests being stored improperly and staff not using PPE correctly.

In a statement, Raoul said, "Although the company voluntarily suspended operations, my office contacted company officials to demand that the Center for COVID Control immediately stop engaging in any fraudulent or deceptive conduct, particularly with respect to the delivery of testing results or billing."

Minnesota's attorney general also sued the company, alleging they "either failed to deliver test results or delivered test results that were falsified or inaccurate."

Earlier this week, the ABC7 I-Team heard from a former employee who said he worked at CCC headquarters from September until late December, and many tests were coming in for processing stored in garbage bags. He also said was instructed to lie to customers about their test results.

Pop-up COVID-19 testing locations are not regulated by a government agency.

Raoul recommends people look for testing sites near them from the Illinois Department of Public Health's website, Cook County Health's website or from the Department of Health and Human Services.
