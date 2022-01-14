Center for COVID Control pauses testing at locations across Chicago area, US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All Center for COVID Control testing locations are pausing operations for a week, starting Friday because of "stressed staffing," the company said.The company has testing sites nationwide include in the Chicago area.The Better Business Bureau says people have sent in all sorts of complaints about these testing sites that are operated by the company. Complaints include not receiving test results and poor customer service.The Better Business Bureau says the Center for Covid Control has been unresponsive regarding these complaints, leading to the temporary shutdown.That's the case for a number testing sites all across the country which this company has been operating, with roughly 300 locations across seven different states.A post on the company's website says, "This unusually high patient demand has stressed staffing resources, as has been widely reported, in a subset of our locations, affecting our usual customer service standards and diagnostic goals."CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj said in a statement, "Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven't been able to meet all our commitments. We've made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality."The location in Lincoln Park is among those shut down. The company is hoping to resume operations on January 22.