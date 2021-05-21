Chicago fire officials rescue man who fell 40 feet down Old Town building's ventilator shaft

Chicago firefighters were notified of the incident at 1220 N. LaSalle St., near Goethe Street, about 4 a.m.
When crews arrived, they found a man had fallen about four or five stories, about 40 feet, down the shaft.
Chicago police officers were called in to help, and emergency responders were lowered into the space to rescue the man, who was unconscious, CFD Deputy District Chief for the 1st District Thomas Carbonneau said Friday.
WATCH: Chicago fire official gives details on rescue
The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition after a nearly two-hour rescue.
It's not immediately clear how he fell into the shaft, but bystanders said he was taking pictures on the roof and lost his footing.