rescue

Chicago fire officials rescue man who fell 40 feet down Old Town building's ventilator shaft

Chicago traffic: Large emergency response in Old Town
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

CFD rescues man who fell 40 feet down ventilator shaft

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large emergency response on LaSalle Street in Old Town early Friday morning after a man fell down a ventilator shaft between two buildings, Chicago fire officials said.

Chicago firefighters were notified of the incident at 1220 N. LaSalle St., near Goethe Street, about 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a man had fallen about four or five stories, about 40 feet, down the shaft.

RELATED: Hero cop single-handedly lifts overturned car off woman to save her life: VIDEO

Chicago police officers were called in to help, and emergency responders were lowered into the space to rescue the man, who was unconscious, CFD Deputy District Chief for the 1st District Thomas Carbonneau said Friday.

WATCH: Chicago fire official gives details on rescue


EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago fire official gave details on a Old Town rescue Friday.



The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition after a nearly two-hour rescue.

It's not immediately clear how he fell into the shaft, but bystanders said he was taking pictures on the roof and lost his footing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coastold townrescuechicago fire departmentchicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Video shows cop single-handedly lift car off woman to save her life
Louisiana city records its 3rd highest rainfall in 1 day
Students rescued when homemade boat drifts out to sea
Father of missing boater continues search along Lake Michigan week after boat accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with long gun arrested in Loop after violent attacks: VIDEO
Dozens gather at Logan Square protest on Lightfoot's 2nd anniversary
Dance coach shot, killed while leaving South Side coffee shop
SUV goes airborne, flips on I-80 in Gary: VIDEO
14-year-old gives birth and hands baby to customer at restaurant
Fake rental home ads popping up across Chicago area
Tinley Park members demand state to clean up abandoned site
Show More
BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report
3 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, crash
2 charged with shooting that injured 2-year-old girl in Little Village
System outage caused long lines at multiple airports
Former Cook County Public Defender says she has no regrets
More TOP STORIES News