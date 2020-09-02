Chicago firefighters rescue residents from extra-alarm blaze in West Woodlawn apartment complex

311 alarm fire 6100 block of Eberhart. Three story courtyard. EMS plan 1 no injuries searches clear so far. One cat rescued. pic.twitter.com/ltXvYnzr8P — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 2, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department rescued several people and a cat from an extra-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the West Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday morning.The fire broke out in a three-story, 30-unit residential building in the 6100-block of South Eberhart Avenue at about 4:48 a.m., the fire department said.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as firefighters sprayed water onto the roof of the building. The fire was concentrated on the third floor of the building.There are no reports of injuries and firefighters said they rescued 10-12 people and a cat. Firefighters said the building had working smoke detectors, which alerted residents to get out.One resident named Regina said she heard the smoke detectors and saw fire outside her window. After waking her husband up, she went from the third floor to the second and first floors alerting residents that there was a fire.Regina said her unit is a total loss."We lost everything. Everything. I am OK with that, as long as I was able to get these kids out because there are a whole lot of kids that live in this building," she said.At about 6:15 a.m., the fire department said that the fire was struck.The American Red Cross has arrived on the scene to assist residents