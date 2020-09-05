I-Team

Former ComEd VP Fidel Marquez charged in alleged bribery scheme implicating Michael Madigan

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have been filed for the first time in the ongoing ComEd investigation that has implicated Illinois' powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan.

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge



Fidel Marquez, former vice president of governmental affairs at ComEd, is accused of of arranging jobs and other perks for Madigan's political allies in exchange for favorable action in Springfield.

Madigan, a Southwest Side state representative since 1971, has not been charged and has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Madigan said Wednesday that he's "never made a legislative decision with improper motives."'

In a statement, ComEd said it's not in a position to comment.
