Chicago police: Tow truck driver killed in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A tow truck driver was killed after getting caught in crossfire on the Near West Side Sunday night, Chicago police said.

Investigators are combing surveillance video to try and find the suspects involved in the deadly shooting.

The shooting in the 1900-block of West Fulton Street at around 10:45 p.m.

Police said as a 49-year-old man was driving a tow truck heading westbound, two vehicles began shooting at each other...

Caught in between them, the victim was hit in the left armpit and crashed into a bus stop. He was taken to Stroger hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Police said while they are looking at video, no one is in custody while detectives continue their investigation.