2-year-old steals the show alongside sister's cheerleading team at football game: VIDEO

Little Liam is going viral for his impressive cheerleading moves after video shows him cheering at a recent football game in Pflugerville, Texas.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (WLS) -- Sometimes younger siblings can seem annoying, but when they are this cute, it's hard to be mad.

Check out this 2-year-old on the sidelines of his sister's football game, stealing the show.

His sister is a cheerleader and he has sat through a lot of practices, so he nailed every move -- including the jump at the end.