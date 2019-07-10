Level 2 HazMat crews respond to chemical spill at Tootsie Roll factory in Ford City

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A chemical spill at a Tootsie Roll factory Wednesday prompted a Level 2 hazardous materials response in Ford City on the Southwest Side, the Chicago Fire Department said.Fire officials said they received a call about a pipe leak around 3:09 a.m. at the factory in the 7400 block of South Cicero Avenue.A corrosive agent was leaking from the pipe, and the immediate area was evacuated, fire officials said.The spill was contained, and Hazmat crews are still investigating the leak, fire officials said.No injuries were reported in the incident.