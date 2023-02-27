Family marks 2 years since pregnant mother disappeared after dropping daughter off at school

Cheretha Morrison was last seen Friday driving a silver 2006 Porsche Cayenne with an Illinois license plate BZ12712, police said.

She was last seen in Englewood, but her vehicle was found abandoned in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunday marks two years since a pregnant Chicago woman disappeared when she was supposed to be picking her daughter up from school.

Cheretha Morrison's family said they are still searching for answers.

"I love you. I miss you. I need you like I need to breathe. Please come home, Cheretha. Please," begged Morrison's sister, Oretha Miller.

She disappeared without a trace.

"I don't feel like it be enough help. I don't feel like they do enough. I don't feel like they care about us," said Morrison's niece, Robbin Calhoun.

It was in February of 2021 when Miller grew concerned about her sister before filing a missing persons report.

Morrison's family said she was last seen when she dropped off her daughter on a Friday morning at Earle Elementary School and never returned to pick her up.

"I knew something was wrong then because she would have never just left my niece there," Miller said.

Chicago Police said the 38-year-old was also seen near 69th and Throop driving a silver 2006 Porsche Cayenne with an Illinois license plate number BZ12712. That vehicle was later found abandoned about 20 miles away in Rogers Park.

Her family said Morrison was three-and-a-half months pregnant when she disappeared.

Her sister said the day before Morrison went missing, she was having arguments with someone over the phone.

"The police still have not given me the records to her phone. I've been asking for that for two years," Miller said.

Now, as leads have seemed to run dry, loved ones gathered at Daley Plaza, hoping their cries for justice will one day bring them closure.

"I want to bring this to peace with me and my family. At least, find her body," Miller said.