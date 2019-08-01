Chevy Equinox crashes into Panda Express near Midway Airport, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unknown male suspect driving a Chevy Equinox crashed into the side of a Panda Express near Midway Airport early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.Police said around approximately 1:18 a.m. a male driver was traveling eastbound in the 6500 block of S. Cicero and attempted to make a right turn.The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the wall of the restaurant, police said.Police said the driver fled the scene on foot.According to police, a female passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries but refused emergency medical treatment.The building sustained substantial structural damage, police said.No other injuries were reported.Police are still looking for driver.