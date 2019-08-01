Chevy Equinox crashes into Panda Express near Midway Airport, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unknown male suspect driving a Chevy Equinox crashed into the side of a Panda Express near Midway Airport early Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said around approximately 1:18 a.m. a male driver was traveling eastbound in the 6500 block of S. Cicero and attempted to make a right turn.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the wall of the restaurant, police said.

Police said the driver fled the scene on foot.

According to police, a female passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries but refused emergency medical treatment.

The building sustained substantial structural damage, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are still looking for driver.
