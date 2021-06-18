Chicago Air and Water Show reimagined this summer with Blue Angels events, Mayor Lightfoot says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced early Friday that there would be "new and reimagined" Air Show events this August.The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will put on a solo demonstration along the lakefront on Aug. 21 and 22 from noon to 1 p.m., instead of the usual Air and Water Show.Practice will be Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.These free, new and reimagined air show events are part of the mayor's "Open Chicago" initiative to safely and fully reopen the city.The best viewing locations along the lakefront are between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, the mayor's office said in a news release.The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country, the release said.Updates and details will be posted throughout the summer at