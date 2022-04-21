air quality

Chicago gets failing grade for ozone air pollution from American Lung Association

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago gets failing grade for air pollution from American Lung Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new report from the American Lung Association gives the Chicago area a failing grade when it comes to some types of air pollution. Officials from the organization said the city ranks in their top 25 most polluted cities.

The ALA notes two types of air pollution: ozone pollution, which is known as smog, and particle pollution, which is soot in the air.

Chicago is the 16th most polluted city in the nation when it comes to ozone pollution.

"Chicago is also a major transportation hub. We have a lot of road traffic, truck traffic that goes through the city that adds to the ozone levels," said Kristina Hamilton, Illinois Advocacy Director for the ALA.

When you breathe in ozone, or smog, it irritates and inflames your airways. The ALA compares it to getting a bad sunburn of your lungs.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the nation for particle pollution, or soot. The particles you breathe in can lodge deep in your lungs.

"It is considered a cause of lung cancer, and can also be very dangerous to people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes," Hamilton said.

Cook and its surrounding counties also struggle with ozone pollution, but do get better grades from the ALA for particle pollution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagocook countypollutionamerican lung associationair quality
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Amazon unveils Alexa-enabled air quality sensor
75% of US population to see temperatures above 90 this week
Chicago haze prompts Air Quality Alert for Metro area Monday: NWS
Wildfire smoke casts haze over Chicago skies, impacting air quality
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Mom speaks out after carjackers stole SUV with 2 kids inside
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
'Stop! Stop!': Video shows semi nearly crash into OH school bus
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
Zion woman claims she's being harrassed because she's Muslim
Show More
Benedictine professor educates community about Sikh culture
Illinois reports 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
District U-46 launches program to help support staff become teachers
Suburban HS student charged after leaving bloody drawing for teacher
Chicago Weather: Some clouds, showers toward dawn
More TOP STORIES News