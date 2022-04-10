'Out of space': Chicago Animal Care and Control seeks fosters, waives adoption fees for pets

There are more than 275 dogs at Chicago Animal Care and Control right now. The shelter is full -- actually, over capacity -- and they're asking people to foster or adopt.
Starting Sunday, adoption fees for dogs will be waived for the next week, however, you do still have to fill out an application and make an appointment.
There are dogs of all ages, sizes, and breeds.
They are all fixed, vaccinated, and healthy!
There are also dozens of cats that need good homes, too.
If you're interested in helping and can't adopt, they are holding a virtual volunteer orientation class Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The shelter is located on South Western Avenue and 28th Street.
For more information, visit the CACC website. To check out available pets, visit the CACC Facebook page.