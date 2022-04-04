4 hospitalized in Austin fire including young girl critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized, including a young girl in critical condition, after an apartment building fire in the Austin neighborhood Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.Firefighters were called to the fire in a six-unit apartment building in the 500-block of North Central Avenue shortly after 1 a.m., the fire department said. Multiple units were gutted by the fire.A young girl, ages three to five, was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.An 83-year-old woman was transported to Loyola Univiersity Medical Center in serious condition with smoke inhalation, police said. A 57-year-old woman was also taken to Loyola in serious condition with burn injuries.A 53-year-old man was transported to West Suburban Hospital in fair condirion for smoke inhalation, police said.Fire officials have not said what led up to the fire as the cause is under investigation.