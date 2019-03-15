Chicago area mosques on alert after New Zealand attacks

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The attacks in New Zealand have local mosques in the Chicago area on alert Friday.
Worshippers at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview are on guard as the act of terrorism in New Zealand has prompted extra security at mosques around the world.
CAIR-Chicago, which is a group that defends Muslim civil liberties and fights bigotry, issued a community alert telling the community not to panic and telling Mosque leaders to encourage calmness along with caution.
"We don't expect anything to happen," said Ahmed Rehab, executive director of CAIR-Chicago. "We don't have and intelligence that anything is being planned to happen, God forbid, but just in the way of caution, we're asking mosques to contact their police department and ask for extra security detail and to keep an extra eye with vigilance to report anything suspicious they see and have volunteers at the doors."
CAIR said Friday is the Sabbath and a lot of Muslims will be praying similar spaces seen in the video which they believe will be very traumatic for worshippers.
CAIR said it is shocked and saddened by this act of terrorism and is urging politicians to fight against hate speech.
In their full statement, CAIR said, "We are at a loss for words.
A short while ago, a terrorist attack took place at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.
At around Jumuah time, worshippers were mowed down by multiple high powered rifles that the shooter exchanged as he filmed the whole attack in a first person perspective. Reports suggest 40-50 casualties.
A second mosque was allegedly attacked. The shooter had anti-immigrant handwritten messages on his rifles and allegedly made anti-immigrant social media posts. This is a developing story.
As the details of the story continue to develop, we urge all of our community members to be vigilant, especially while attending Friday prayers and for our mosques and center to take increased security precautions.
The horrific active shooter scenario at a mosque is something we all pray never happens, there is no active intelligence that there is any immediate threat in the US. But we cannot be complacent. CAIR-Chicago urges mosques and worshippers to take the following steps before Jumuah:
1. Contact your local Law enforcement and ask for increased patrols. Explain what has happened.
2. Notify your Mosque leadership and have them raise awareness and to be on the look out for any suspicious behavior. Report to Law Enforcement.
3. Have a couple of brothers volunteer and just greet people outside the masjid and keep an eye out.
4. The community should not panic. Mosque leaders should encourage calmness along with caution."
