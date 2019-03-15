Chicago area mosques on alert after New Zealand attacks

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- The attacks in New Zealand have local mosques in the Chicago area on alert Friday.Worshippers at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview are on guard as the act of terrorism in New Zealand has prompted extra security at mosques around the world.CAIR-Chicago, which is a group that defends Muslim civil liberties and fights bigotry, issued a community alert telling the community not to panic and telling Mosque leaders to encourage calmness along with caution."We don't expect anything to happen," said Ahmed Rehab, executive director of CAIR-Chicago. "We don't have and intelligence that anything is being planned to happen, God forbid, but just in the way of caution, we're asking mosques to contact their police department and ask for extra security detail and to keep an extra eye with vigilance to report anything suspicious they see and have volunteers at the doors."CAIR said Friday is the Sabbath and a lot of Muslims will be praying similar spaces seen in the video which they believe will be very traumatic for worshippers.CAIR said it is shocked and saddened by this act of terrorism and is urging politicians to fight against hate speech.In their full statement, CAIR said,