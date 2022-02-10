2022 Chicago Auto Show preview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show comes back to McCormick Place this weekend.Roz Varon got to preview the show and all the new features, including the latest electric vehicles and hybrids like the new Toyota Sequoia, Ford's Bronco Mountain test track.Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty said there are six test tracks at this year's show and outdoor test drives are also available.The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 12-21, with hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day except the final day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.