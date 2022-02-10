chicago auto show

2022 Chicago Auto Show preview

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Auto Show 2022 preview

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show comes back to McCormick Place this weekend.

Roz Varon got to preview the show and all the new features, including the latest electric vehicles and hybrids like the new Toyota Sequoia, Ford's Bronco Mountain test track.

ABC7 Chicago to present '2022 Chicago Auto Show' live, Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty said there are six test tracks at this year's show and outdoor test drives are also available.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 12-21, with hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day except the final day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivechicagosouth loopchicago auto showcarstechnologyshopping
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
ABC7 Chicago to present '2022 Chicago Auto Show' live
Chicago Auto Show 2022: App, multimedia, blog and live cams
Chicago Auto Show 2022: Frequently asked questions
Chicago Auto Show 2022: Directions, parking and transit information
TOP STORIES
Chicago, Cook County to lift restrictions with IL mask mandate end
High school sophomore targeted with racist comments on Snapchat
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
CTA passenger bites bus driver in Noble Square: CPD
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Here's when McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake
2 teens charged after student shot, killed on way home from school
Show More
Man fatally shot in Park Ridge ID'd
Pritzker to lift Illinois mask mandate for some
17-year-old Bremen High School basketball player collapses, dies
Illinois school mask mandate still unclear
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with flurries Thursday
More TOP STORIES News