ABC7 Chicago to present '2022 Chicago Auto Show' live, Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE (WLS) -- The auto show is back and ABC 7 will take viewers for a ride previewing the newest and coolest cars at the "2022 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW," Saturday, Feb. 12, at 6:00 p.m. on ABC 7.
ABC 7 PRESENTS THE "2022 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW," hosted by Jim Rose and Ryan Chiaverini at McCormick Place, is a live, hourlong special spotlighting all of the bells and whistles that come with some of the most magnificent cars, trucks, SUVs and EV's (electric vehicles) the industry has to offer. ABC7's Tracy Butler, Roz Varon and Val Warner will also contribute. An encore broadcast of the live special will air later that evening at midnight and again on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 4:00-5:00 p.m. on ABC7.
"It's great to renew traditions and team up with the Chicago Automobile and Trade Association for the February return of the Chicago Auto Show, said John Idler, President & General Manager, ABC 7 Chicago. "Like many of the vehicles on the show floor, we are electrified to bring the official Auto Show preview special to our viewers. We also want to recognize Chicagoland Auto Dealers as they continue to support countless charities in our community ... now more than ever."
This year's auto show does promise to be electrifying, and auto show fans will get the inside track on what the Electric Vehicle (EV) test track experience is like. Tracy Butler will also take auto show fans to EV school for an informative lesson on what future buyers need to know before buying an EV.
Some of the hottest and most technically innovative cars will be showcased during the special including the GMC Hummer EV, the Chevy Corvette Z06 and the Ford Bronco family of vehicles. Val Warner will hit the city streets of Chicago and test drive KIA's new offering, the EV6. This year's show goes beyond the confines of McCormick place with attendees getting the opportunity to jump in a vehicle and drive the city of Chicago streets in style.
"While there were many wonderful aspects of our summertime 'special edition' show, we're excited to return to February as it's historically been an ideal time for consumers to get out and beat the winter doldrums by experiencing all the Chicago Auto Show has to offer," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty.
In addition, ABC7's on-air team will take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about their first car while also revealing what their dream car is today. The Auto Show special will be broadcast live on ABC7's 7.1, available on the ABC7 News App and will also be available live and on demand on ABC7Chicago.com.
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago.
