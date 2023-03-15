Suspect in bank robbery downtown Chicago might have robbed River North Chase the week before: FBI

The suspect in a Fifth Third Bank robbery in the Loop might have also robbed a Chase in River North the week prior, the FBI said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- FBI agents believe the man behind a dramatic bank robbery in the Loop last week also robbed a River North bank earlier in the month.

Investigators released surveillance images from the March 3 afternoon robbery of the Chase Bank at Clark and Kinzie streets.

The suspect wore a black hoodie, black surgical mask, blue surgical gloves, black pants, brown shoes and carried a backpack.

Nearly a week later, on the afternoon of March 9, the man is believed to have robbed the Fifth Third Bank location at Wacker Drive and Madison Street.

Cell phone video showed the man scooping cash into a bag before running off. A security guard was injured in the incident.

He was wearing a black jacket with a hood, a red hat, white face mask, black winter gloves, blue jeans and black and white shoes, the FBI said.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

