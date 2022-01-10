Chicago Bears could fire Matt Nagy as head coach after losing season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears could fire head coach Matt Nagy as soon as Monday on what's known as Black Monday in the NFL.This comes after the team ended another disappointing season, with another loss.It's expected that coach Nagy will be fired after yet another disappointing season has ended with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday."We know how the season went this year. We know how it went toward the end of the year and of course today's game," Nagy said Sunday. "I've never been in this position and for me, I continue to just go about business like normal. I mean that. I have had conversations. Nothing has changed as I told you guys a few days ago. I know this, whatever is supposed to happen will happen."Things were looking good early on but the team blew an early lead. The Bears ended with a 6-11 record for the season.Many believe it's time to go in another direction."It's gotta be the right move," said veteran sportswriter Joe Aguilar. "We've had three years of mediocre football."Nagy was hired in 2018 after serving as an offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs.The Bears would finish with a 12-4 record and an appearance in the playoffs in his first season as Nagy was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year.But over the next three seasons, the Bears would only make the playoffs once and did not have a winning record.Many are wondering if general manager Ryan Pace will get the axe too."A lot of fans are waiting, expecting Nagy to be gone, but they're a little concerned Ryan Pace may stay," said Fred Huebner with ESPN 1000.Matt Nagy roamed the Bears sideline for possibly the last time Sunday afternoon as some have predicted his firing for weeks.Now, after the Bears blew an early lead andin the final game of the season, many believe the team will soon part ways with their head coach of the last four years."I almost feel bad for Nagy. He knew he was gonna get fired five, six weeks ago. He's been a dead man walking," said Bears fan, Steve Miller."I think it's a horrible idea," added fellow fan, Terry Kramer. "He's been doing a great job. The Bears are gonna come back next year."On sports radio, the Bears future is the subject of much debate, though most fans believe the team will have a new head coach next season. Many, however, are wondering whether General Manager Ryan Pace will also get the ax."A lot of fans are waiting, expecting Nagy to be gone, but they're a little concerned Ryan Pace may stay," said Fred Huebner with ESPN 1000.Pace has been the Bears' general manager for six seasons, two more than Nagy has been head coach. But as they entered this season, many experts believed their fates were tied together. Now, after the Bears finished with a losing record this season, many believe it's time to go in a new direction."It's gotta be the right move," said veteran sportswriter Joe Aguilar. "We've had three years of mediocre football."